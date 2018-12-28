Federated Investors Inc. PA Purchases 18,118 Shares of Kaiser Aluminum Corp. (KALU)

Federated Investors Inc. PA lifted its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum Corp. (NASDAQ:KALU) by 94.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 37,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,118 shares during the period. Federated Investors Inc. PA’s holdings in Kaiser Aluminum were worth $4,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Kaiser Aluminum by 4.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,332,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $254,385,000 after purchasing an additional 101,969 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Kaiser Aluminum by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,777,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $193,905,000 after acquiring an additional 17,914 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Kaiser Aluminum by 21,148.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 898,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 894,159 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Kaiser Aluminum by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 614,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,054,000 after acquiring an additional 75,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Kaiser Aluminum by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 499,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,989,000 after acquiring an additional 22,431 shares during the last quarter. 99.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ KALU opened at $89.20 on Friday. Kaiser Aluminum Corp. has a twelve month low of $83.29 and a twelve month high of $119.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 0.89.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 17th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $393.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.84 million. Kaiser Aluminum had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 3.41%. Kaiser Aluminum’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kaiser Aluminum Corp. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on KALU shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.75.

In other Kaiser Aluminum news, CEO Jack A. Hockema sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.35, for a total transaction of $420,075.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Melinda C. Ellsworth sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.36, for a total value of $104,896.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,100 shares of company stock worth $675,586. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation manufactures and sells semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products. The company offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used principally for aerospace and defense, automotive, consumer durables, electronics, electrical, and machinery and equipment applications.

