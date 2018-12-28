Federated Investors Inc. PA Purchases Shares of 182,844 NMI Holdings Inc (NMIH)

Federated Investors Inc. PA purchased a new position in shares of NMI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NMIH) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 182,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,141,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in NMI during the third quarter worth about $106,000. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in NMI by 70.0% during the second quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 6,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,618 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in NMI during the second quarter worth about $129,000. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in NMI by 70.0% during the second quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 9,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 4,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NMI during the third quarter worth about $275,000. 90.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NMI alerts:

NASDAQ NMIH opened at $17.44 on Friday. NMI Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $13.35 and a 1-year high of $24.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 30.60 and a beta of 1.08.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.05. NMI had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 27.89%. The company had revenue of $71.76 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that NMI Holdings Inc will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

NMIH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays set a $27.00 price target on NMI and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 14th. BidaskClub lowered NMI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. Compass Point lifted their price target on NMI from $23.50 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered NMI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered NMI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.80.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Federated Investors Inc. PA Purchases Shares of 182,844 NMI Holdings Inc (NMIH)” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/28/federated-investors-inc-pa-purchases-shares-of-182844-nmi-holdings-inc-nmih.html.

About NMI

NMI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance; reinsurance on loans; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, Internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

Featured Story: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NMIH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NMI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NMIH).

Receive News & Ratings for NMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NMI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.