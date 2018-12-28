Federated Investors Inc. PA Sells 2,847 Shares of First Solar, Inc. (FSLR)

Federated Investors Inc. PA decreased its holdings in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 76,473 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,847 shares during the period. Federated Investors Inc. PA’s holdings in First Solar were worth $3,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in First Solar by 2.2% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 53,443 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP grew its position in shares of First Solar by 147.5% during the second quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP now owns 325,582 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $17,145,000 after acquiring an additional 194,033 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Solar during the second quarter worth about $442,000. SFE Investment Counsel grew its position in shares of First Solar by 35.7% during the third quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 28,855 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 7,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Solar during the second quarter worth about $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.14% of the company’s stock.

Get First Solar alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on FSLR. Vertical Group upgraded shares of First Solar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Cowen set a $74.00 price target on shares of First Solar and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. JMP Securities upgraded shares of First Solar from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 price target on shares of First Solar and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. Finally, Cascend Securities upgraded shares of First Solar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.09.

Shares of FSLR opened at $42.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.48 and a quick ratio of 4.14. First Solar, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.51 and a 52-week high of $81.72.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $676.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $683.93 million. First Solar had a negative net margin of 17.98% and a positive return on equity of 1.29%. Equities research analysts expect that First Solar, Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/28/federated-investors-inc-pa-sells-2847-shares-of-first-solar-inc-fslr.html.

First Solar Profile

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Components and Systems. The Components segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity. This segment offers its products to integrators and operators.

Read More: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR).

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.