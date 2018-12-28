Federated Investors Inc. PA Takes Position in HighPoint Resources Corp (HPR)

Federated Investors Inc. PA purchased a new stake in HighPoint Resources Corp (NYSE:HPR) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 783,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,825,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in shares of HighPoint Resources in the second quarter valued at $128,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in HighPoint Resources by 10.0% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 248,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after buying an additional 22,524 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in HighPoint Resources during the second quarter valued at $135,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in HighPoint Resources by 1.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,436,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,812,000 after buying an additional 42,182 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in HighPoint Resources by 103.2% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 40,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 20,680 shares during the period. 98.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:HPR opened at $2.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $448.26 million, a P/E ratio of -6.76 and a beta of 3.23. HighPoint Resources Corp has a 52-week low of $2.06 and a 52-week high of $7.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

HighPoint Resources (NYSE:HPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $131.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.47 million. HighPoint Resources had a negative net margin of 44.13% and a negative return on equity of 0.61%. HighPoint Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 93.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that HighPoint Resources Corp will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Paul W. Geiger III purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.13 per share, with a total value of $93,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lori A. Lancaster purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.62 per share, with a total value of $26,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 175,000 shares of company stock valued at $515,100. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HPR shares. Seaport Global Securities raised HighPoint Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Imperial Capital set a $9.00 price objective on HighPoint Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised HighPoint Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, October 27th. TheStreet lowered HighPoint Resources from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered HighPoint Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. HighPoint Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.53.

About HighPoint Resources

HighPoint Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Northeast Wattenberg and Hereford fields of the Denver Julesburg basin located in the eastern plains of Colorado and parts of southeastern Wyoming.

