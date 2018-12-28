FedEx (FDX) Upgraded to “Sell” by ValuEngine

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

FDX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FedEx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley set a $240.00 target price on shares of FedEx and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of FedEx from $304.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $307.00 target price on shares of FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $286.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a report on Friday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $240.75.

Shares of FDX stock opened at $161.02 on Wednesday. FedEx has a 12 month low of $150.94 and a 12 month high of $274.66. The company has a market cap of $39.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 18th. The shipping service provider reported $4.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by ($0.02). FedEx had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 24.11%. The business had revenue of $17.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that FedEx will post 15.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Susan Patricia Griffith purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $225.16 per share, for a total transaction of $225,160.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FDX. Dodge & Cox boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 20.0% during the third quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 12,391,153 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,983,666,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065,853 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the third quarter worth $493,626,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 23,826.4% during the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 564,423 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,554,394,000 after acquiring an additional 562,064 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 177.4% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 747,170 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $179,911,000 after acquiring an additional 477,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 32.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,956,071 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $470,996,000 after acquiring an additional 474,354 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

