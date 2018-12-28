FGL (FG) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FGL (NYSE:FG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning.

According to Zacks, “FGL Holdings operates as a holding company. It offers fixed annuities and life insurance products, as well as provides reinsurance solutions, through its subsidiaries. FGL Holdings is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

FG has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of FGL in a report on Friday, December 7th. They issued a neutral rating and a $8.50 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of FGL from an e+ rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of FGL from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. FGL has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.13.

FGL stock opened at $6.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17. FGL has a 12-month low of $5.93 and a 12-month high of $10.74.

FGL (NYSE:FG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $444.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.58 million. FGL had a net margin of 3.74% and a return on equity of 7.49%. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that FGL will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in FGL by 1.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 12,381,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,812,000 after buying an additional 200,029 shares in the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA boosted its holdings in FGL by 19.1% during the third quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 964,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,635,000 after buying an additional 154,629 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in FGL by 1,339.8% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 982,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,795,000 after buying an additional 914,420 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in FGL by 1.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,381,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,812,000 after buying an additional 200,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in FGL by 6.1% during the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 282,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,532,000 after buying an additional 16,333 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.55% of the company’s stock.

FGL Company Profile

FGL Holdings, through its subsidiaries, sells individual life insurance products and annuities in the United States. The company offers deferred annuities, including fixed indexed annuity contracts and fixed rate annuity contracts; immediate annuities; and life insurance products. It also provides life and annuity reinsurance services, such as reinsurance on asset intensive, long duration life, and annuity liabilities.

