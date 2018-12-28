Financial Contrast: McEwen Mining (MUX) versus American International Ventures (AIVN)

McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) and American International Ventures (OTCMKTS:AIVN) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares McEwen Mining and American International Ventures’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets McEwen Mining -17.63% -3.84% -3.29% American International Ventures N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares McEwen Mining and American International Ventures’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio McEwen Mining $67.72 million 9.09 -$10.63 million ($0.03) -60.83 American International Ventures $40,000.00 82.80 -$580,000.00 N/A N/A

American International Ventures has lower revenue, but higher earnings than McEwen Mining.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

30.3% of McEwen Mining shares are held by institutional investors. 24.5% of McEwen Mining shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

McEwen Mining has a beta of -0.99, meaning that its share price is 199% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American International Ventures has a beta of -1.06, meaning that its share price is 206% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for McEwen Mining and American International Ventures, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score McEwen Mining 0 0 2 0 3.00 American International Ventures 0 0 0 0 N/A

McEwen Mining presently has a consensus price target of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 117.39%. Given McEwen Mining’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe McEwen Mining is more favorable than American International Ventures.

Dividends

McEwen Mining pays an annual dividend of $0.01 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. American International Ventures does not pay a dividend. McEwen Mining pays out -33.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

McEwen Mining beats American International Ventures on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About McEwen Mining

McEwen Mining Inc. engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo 1 mine and El Gallo 2 project in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and the Black Fox Complex, Buffalo Ankerite, Fuller, Davidson Tisdale, and Black Fox North properties in Canada. It also owns a 61.01% interest in the Paymaster property in Canada; and a 49% interest in the San JosÃ© mine in the province of Santa Cruz, Argentina. In addition, the company owns 100% interests in the Gold Bar and Tonkin properties in Nevada, the United States; and the Los Azules copper project in San Juan, Argentina. Further, it owns interests in other exploration properties located in the United States; and in the province of San Juan, Argentina, as well as in Mexico. The company was formerly known as US Gold Corporation and changed its name to McEwen Mining Inc. in January 2012. McEwen Mining Inc. was founded in 1979 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

About American International Ventures

American International Ventures, Inc., through its subsidiary, AIVN de Mexico, S.A. de C.V., engages in the exploration and extraction of gold and silver properties located in the Baja California, Mexico. Its flagship mining property is the Mother Lode property located in Baja California, Mexico. The company was formerly known as American Global Enterprises, Inc. and it changed its name to American International Ventures, Inc. in December 2000. American International Ventures, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is based in Lithia, Florida.

