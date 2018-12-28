Financial Review: Amerisafe (AMSF) versus Loews (L)

Amerisafe (NASDAQ:AMSF) and Loews (NYSE:L) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

63.3% of Loews shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of Amerisafe shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.3% of Loews shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Amerisafe and Loews, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Amerisafe 0 2 1 0 2.33 Loews 0 3 2 0 2.40

Amerisafe currently has a consensus price target of $64.00, indicating a potential upside of 14.19%. Loews has a consensus price target of $59.34, indicating a potential upside of 31.14%. Given Loews’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Loews is more favorable than Amerisafe.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Amerisafe and Loews’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amerisafe $375.21 million 2.88 $46.23 million $3.08 18.20 Loews $13.74 billion 1.04 $1.16 billion $2.86 15.82

Loews has higher revenue and earnings than Amerisafe. Loews is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Amerisafe, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Amerisafe has a beta of 0.47, meaning that its stock price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Loews has a beta of 0.7, meaning that its stock price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Amerisafe and Loews’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amerisafe 14.15% 15.21% 4.33% Loews 8.94% 4.75% 1.37%

Dividends

Amerisafe pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Loews pays an annual dividend of $0.25 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. Amerisafe pays out 28.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Loews pays out 8.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Amerisafe has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years. Amerisafe is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Loews beats Amerisafe on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Amerisafe

AMERISAFE, Inc., an insurance holding company, provides workers' compensation insurance in the United States. Its workers' compensation insurance policies provide benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. The company serves small to mid-sized employers involved in construction, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, agriculture, maritime, oil and gas, and other industries through agencies. AMERISAFE, Inc. was incorporated in 1985 and is based in DeRidder, Louisiana.

About Loews

Loews Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and Singapore. The company offers management and professional liability insurance and risk management services, and other specialized property and casualty coverages; commercial surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risk services primarily for vehicles and cell phones. Its commercial property insurance products include standard and excess property, marine, and boiler and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products comprise workers' compensation, general and product liability, commercial auto, and umbrella coverages. The company also provides loss-sensitive insurance programs; and risk management, information, and claims administration services. It markets its insurance products and services primarily through independent agents, brokers, and managing general underwriters. In addition, the company owns and operates 17 offshore drilling rigs consisting of 4 drillships; and 7 ultra-deepwater, 4 deepwater, and 2 mid-water semisubmersible rigs. Further, it is involved in the transportation and storage of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It owns and operates natural gas pipelines covering approximately 13,880 miles of interconnected pipelines; approximately 455 miles of NGL pipelines in Louisiana and Texas; and underground storage fields with aggregate working gas capacity of approximately 205.0 billion cubic feet of natural gas. Additionally, it operates 24 hotels in the United States and Canada. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

