Financial Review: Jones Soda Co. ( USA ) (JSDA) and Truett-Hurst (THST)

Jones Soda Co. ( USA ) (OTCMKTS:JSDA) and Truett-Hurst (NASDAQ:THST) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.2% of Jones Soda Co. ( USA ) shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.8% of Truett-Hurst shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.4% of Jones Soda Co. ( USA ) shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 17.1% of Truett-Hurst shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Jones Soda Co. ( USA ) and Truett-Hurst’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jones Soda Co. ( USA ) -16.59% -339.92% -42.47% Truett-Hurst -5.82% 12.98% 7.00%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Jones Soda Co. ( USA ) and Truett-Hurst’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jones Soda Co. ( USA ) $13.35 million 0.71 -$1.27 million N/A N/A Truett-Hurst $6.47 million 1.34 -$640,000.00 N/A N/A

Truett-Hurst has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Jones Soda Co. ( USA ).

Risk & Volatility

Jones Soda Co. ( USA ) has a beta of 1.25, suggesting that its stock price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Truett-Hurst has a beta of 0.33, suggesting that its stock price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Jones Soda Co. ( USA ) and Truett-Hurst, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jones Soda Co. ( USA ) 0 0 0 0 N/A Truett-Hurst 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Truett-Hurst beats Jones Soda Co. ( USA ) on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Jones Soda Co. ( USA )

Jones Soda Co., together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and distributes beverages in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides Jones Soda, a premium carbonated soft drink; Lemoncocco, a premium non-carbonated beverage; and co-brand and private label products. It also offers fountain products, including cane sugar cola and sugar free cola, as well as cane sugar sweetened ginger ale, orange and cream, root beer, and lemon lime. The company sells its products primarily in grocery stores, convenience and gas stores, restaurants, delicatessens, and sandwich shops, as well as through national accounts with various retailers. It also sells various products online, including soda with customized labels, wearables, candy, and other items, as well as licenses its trademarks for use on products sold by other manufacturers. The company sells and distributes its products through a network of independent distributors, as well as directly to its national and regional retail accounts. Jones Soda Co. was founded in 1986 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

About Truett-Hurst

Truett-Hurst, Inc., together with its subsidiary, H.D.D. LLC, produces, markets, and sells wines primarily in the United States. It produces wine from a range of varietals, including the Pinot Noir, Chardonnay, Sauvignon Blanc, Zinfandel, Petite Sirah, Syrah, and other red blends. The company offers its products primarily under the VML, Truett Hurst, and Svengali brands directly through its tasting rooms, wine clubs, and winery Websites. Truett-Hurst, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Healdsburg, California.

