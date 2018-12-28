First Bancorp (FBP) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

First Bancorp (NYSE:FBP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “First Bancorp distinguished itself by providing innovative marketing strategies and novel products to attract clients. Besides the branches and lending offices, the Corporation has offered a telephone information service called Telebanco since 1983. This was the first telebanking service offered in Puerto Rico. The Corporation’s clients have access to an extensive ATM network all over the world. The Corporation was the first in Puerto Rico to open on weekends and the first to offer in-store branches to its clients. “

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on FBP. ValuEngine lowered shares of First Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. Bank of America upgraded shares of First Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of First Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.63.

NYSE FBP traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $8.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,835,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,958,501. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 1.69. First Bancorp has a twelve month low of $5.02 and a twelve month high of $9.68.

First Bancorp (NYSE:FBP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $151.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.70 million. First Bancorp had a net margin of 17.75% and a return on equity of 6.69%. Research analysts predict that First Bancorp will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBP. Riverhead Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $100,000. Flinton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $112,000. Neuburgh Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in First Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $136,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in First Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $161,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in First Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $170,000. 88.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Bancorp

First BanCorp. operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to retail, commercial, and institutional clients. It operates through six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Mortgage Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

