First Business Financial Services Inc (FBIZ) Holdings Trimmed by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its holdings in shares of First Business Financial Services Inc (NASDAQ:FBIZ) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 504,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.06% of First Business Financial Services worth $11,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FBIZ. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in First Business Financial Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $209,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of First Business Financial Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $222,000. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of First Business Financial Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $315,000. OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Business Financial Services by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 14,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 2,856 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Business Financial Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $580,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FBIZ. ValuEngine upgraded First Business Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Business Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded First Business Financial Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.67.

Shares of FBIZ opened at $19.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.18 million, a PE ratio of 10.40, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.78. First Business Financial Services Inc has a one year low of $19.16 and a one year high of $26.95.

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $21.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.00 million. First Business Financial Services had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 15.76%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that First Business Financial Services Inc will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gerald L. Kilcoyne purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.99 per share, for a total transaction of $99,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired a total of 6,240 shares of company stock valued at $124,910 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

First Business Financial Services Company Profile

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Business Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, business owners, executives, professionals, and high net worth individuals. The company's deposit products include non-interest-bearing transaction accounts, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

