First Commonwealth Financial (FCF) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “First Commonwealth Financial Corporation is registered as a bank holding company under the Bank Holding Company Act of 1956, as amended. The Corporation operates two chartered banks, First Commonwealth Bank and Southwest Bank. Personal financial planning and other financial services and insurance products are also provided through First Commonwealth Trust Company and First Commonwealth Insurance Agency. The Corporation also operates through Commonwealth Systems Corporation, a data processing subsidiary. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FCF. ValuEngine cut First Commonwealth Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Boenning Scattergood reissued a hold rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Sandler O’Neill raised First Commonwealth Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. B. Riley raised First Commonwealth Financial from a neutral rating to a buy rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Commonwealth Financial presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.67.

NYSE:FCF opened at $11.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.07. First Commonwealth Financial has a 1 year low of $11.33 and a 1 year high of $17.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $83.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.76 million. First Commonwealth Financial had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 22.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that First Commonwealth Financial will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

First Commonwealth Financial announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, October 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $25.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the bank to purchase up to 1.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Ray T. Charley acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.90 per share, with a total value of $51,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 280,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,612,528.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Luke A. Latimer acquired 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.24 per share, with a total value of $97,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 145,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,786,036.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 13,170 shares of company stock valued at $164,449 over the last ninety days. 1.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,632,667 shares of the bank’s stock worth $236,172,000 after buying an additional 569,462 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,401,264 shares of the bank’s stock worth $167,876,000 after buying an additional 240,823 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 10,401,264 shares of the bank’s stock worth $167,876,000 after buying an additional 240,823 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,860,045 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,021,000 after buying an additional 40,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,603,929 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,877,000 after buying an additional 50,811 shares in the last quarter. 69.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Commonwealth Financial Company Profile

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, through its subsidiary First Commonwealth Bank, provides consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, and small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (ATM) services, as well as Internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

