First Financial Northwest, Inc. (FFNW) Director Kevin D. Padrick Acquires 833 Shares

First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW) Director Kevin D. Padrick bought 833 shares of First Financial Northwest stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.05 per share, with a total value of $12,536.65. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 37,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $558,731.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of FFNW stock opened at $15.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. First Financial Northwest, Inc. has a one year low of $13.13 and a one year high of $21.82.

First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. The firm had revenue of $10.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.05 million. First Financial Northwest had a net margin of 26.45% and a return on equity of 10.66%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that First Financial Northwest, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 30th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 29th. First Financial Northwest’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.96%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of First Financial Northwest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Financial Northwest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Financial Northwest by 68.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 879,129 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,160,000 after buying an additional 357,775 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Financial Northwest by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 708,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,836,000 after buying an additional 51,033 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of First Financial Northwest during the 2nd quarter worth about $690,000. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Financial Northwest during the 3rd quarter worth about $530,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Financial Northwest by 50.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 72,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,200,000 after buying an additional 24,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.79% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Northwest Company Profile

First Financial Northwest, Inc operates as the holding company for First Financial Northwest Bank that provides commercial banking services in Washington. The company offers a range of deposit products, including noninterest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, money market deposit accounts, statement savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

