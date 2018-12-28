First Hawaiian (FHB) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “First Hawaiian, Inc. offers banking services to consumer and commercial customers which includes deposit products, lending services and wealth management, insurance, private banking and trust services. First Hawaiian Inc. is based in San Francisco, California. “

Get First Hawaiian alerts:

FHB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of First Hawaiian from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, December 13th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of First Hawaiian from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $29.00 price objective on shares of First Hawaiian and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of First Hawaiian from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, September 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $31.13.

FHB stock opened at $22.02 on Thursday. First Hawaiian has a 1 year low of $21.19 and a 1 year high of $32.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52. First Hawaiian had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The company had revenue of $188.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.89 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that First Hawaiian will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 26th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 23rd. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.18%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FHB. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 117.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,109,111 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $264,346,000 after buying an additional 4,916,096 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in First Hawaiian by 56.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 9,540,506 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $259,121,000 after purchasing an additional 3,439,477 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in First Hawaiian by 56.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,540,506 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $259,121,000 after purchasing an additional 3,439,477 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in First Hawaiian by 97.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,679,481 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $135,798,000 after purchasing an additional 2,309,230 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in First Hawaiian by 41,455.2% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,119,316 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,560,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114,216 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.57% of the company’s stock.

About First Hawaiian

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates through Retail Banking and Commercial Banking segments. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking and savings accounts, and time deposit accounts.

Recommended Story: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Hawaiian (FHB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Hawaiian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Hawaiian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.