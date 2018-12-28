Flexion Therapeutics Inc (FLXN) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Flexion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FLXN) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.80.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Flexion Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. ValuEngine cut shares of Flexion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Co set a $39.00 price target on shares of Flexion Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, December 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Flexion Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 30th.

In other news, CFO David Arkowitz bought 4,000 shares of Flexion Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.56 per share, with a total value of $66,240.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,250 shares in the company, valued at $799,020. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael D. Clayman bought 5,000 shares of Flexion Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.10 per share, for a total transaction of $85,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 83,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,424,344.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 14.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Flexion Therapeutics by 22.9% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 15,896 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 2,960 shares during the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC boosted its position in Flexion Therapeutics by 33.5% during the second quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 13,260 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 3,330 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Flexion Therapeutics by 8.5% during the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 54,622 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after buying an additional 4,272 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in Flexion Therapeutics by 15.9% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 31,688 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 4,354 shares during the period. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Flexion Therapeutics by 3.0% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 179,658 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,645,000 after buying an additional 5,257 shares during the period.

Shares of Flexion Therapeutics stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.89. The stock had a trading volume of 710,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 632,075. The stock has a market cap of $458.82 million, a P/E ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 1.18. Flexion Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $11.14 and a 12 month high of $29.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 8.74 and a current ratio of 8.88.

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($1.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.24) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.93 million. Flexion Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,346.87% and a negative return on equity of 88.21%. Sell-side analysts predict that Flexion Therapeutics will post -4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of anti-inflammatory and analgesic therapies for the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions. It lead product candidate includes Zilretta, an intra-articular injection for the management of osteoarthritis (OA) pain of the knee.

