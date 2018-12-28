Fluidigm (FLDM) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Buy”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies raised shares of Fluidigm from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fluidigm from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 6th.

Fluidigm stock opened at $8.53 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.56. The stock has a market cap of $310.65 million, a PE ratio of -7.17 and a beta of 2.89. Fluidigm has a 1-year low of $4.65 and a 1-year high of $8.69.

Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The medical research company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.20). Fluidigm had a negative return on equity of 86.00% and a negative net margin of 50.46%. The firm had revenue of $28.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.50 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Fluidigm will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Levin Capital Strategies, L.P. purchased 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.75 per share, with a total value of $6,750,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 1,154,844 shares of company stock valued at $7,911,378. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Fluidigm during the third quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Fairpointe Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Fluidigm during the second quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its stake in shares of Fluidigm by 234.7% during the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 56,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 39,900 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Fluidigm by 739.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 72,339 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 63,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Fluidigm by 29.3% during the third quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 218,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after acquiring an additional 49,500 shares in the last quarter. 98.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Fluidigm

Fluidigm Corporation creates, manufactures, and markets technologies and tools for life sciences research in the United States and Europe. It offers analytical systems comprising Helios system, Hyperion imaging system, and Hyperion tissue imager; and assays and reagents, including Maxpar reagents. The company also provides preparatory instruments, such as access array and Juno systems; and analytical instruments comprising Biomark HD system and EP1 system.

