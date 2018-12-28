Fmr LLC Acquires 17,351 Shares of Meritage Homes Corp (MTH)

Fmr LLC grew its holdings in Meritage Homes Corp (NYSE:MTH) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 542,423 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 17,351 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Meritage Homes were worth $21,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 46.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,987 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes in the 2nd quarter valued at about $232,000. Commonwealth Bank of Australia bought a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes in the 3rd quarter valued at about $243,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes in the 2nd quarter valued at about $272,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 49.8% in the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 8,033 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 2,669 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on MTH shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Meritage Homes from $41.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. JMP Securities set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Meritage Homes and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Meritage Homes from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.64.

In related news, Director Dana Bradford bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.70 per share, with a total value of $56,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54,500 shares in the company, valued at $2,054,650. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Javier Feliciano sold 946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.66, for a total transaction of $34,680.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE MTH opened at $36.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.41, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.05. Meritage Homes Corp has a 52 week low of $32.02 and a 52 week high of $54.90.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The construction company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $884.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $899.55 million. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 5.43%. Research analysts forecast that Meritage Homes Corp will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Meritage Homes

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for various homebuyers, including first-time, move-up, active-adult, and luxury homes under the Meritage Homes brand name.

