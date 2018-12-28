Fonar (FONR) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $19.80

Fonar Co. (NASDAQ:FONR) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $19.80 and last traded at $20.06, with a volume of 491 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.14.

The company has a market cap of $127.66 million, a PE ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 1.07.

Fonar (NASDAQ:FONR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $20.71 million during the quarter. Fonar had a return on equity of 20.53% and a net margin of 23.56%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Fonar by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 292,875 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,293,000 after acquiring an additional 2,048 shares during the period. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fonar during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,349,000. Algert Global LLC grew its stake in shares of Fonar by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 15,485 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 3,223 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Fonar by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 495,216 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,331,000 after acquiring an additional 49,000 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Fonar by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 292,916 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,294,000 after acquiring an additional 44,122 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.17% of the company’s stock.

Fonar Company Profile (NASDAQ:FONR)

FONAR Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) company primarily in the Unites States. It is involved in the research, development, production, and marketing of medical scanning equipment, which uses principles of MRI for the detection and diagnosis of human diseases, abnormalities, other medical conditions, and injuries.

