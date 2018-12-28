Forward Air Co. (FWRD) Receives $69.33 Average PT from Brokerages

Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $69.33.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Forward Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. ValuEngine downgraded Forward Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 5th. Stephens downgraded Forward Air from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $68.00 price target on Forward Air and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Forward Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd.

In other Forward Air news, Director George M. Lynch sold 1,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.52, for a total value of $118,921.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $603,505.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.95% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FWRD. Radnor Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Forward Air by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 7,560 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Forward Air by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 6,905 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments lifted its stake in shares of Forward Air by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 11,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Forward Air by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 43,005 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,083,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Forward Air by 57.4% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,605 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,679 shares during the last quarter. 96.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FWRD traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $54.78. 3,757 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 137,751. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.21 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Forward Air has a 52 week low of $51.00 and a 52 week high of $72.81.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80. The company had revenue of $331.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.81 million. Forward Air had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 7.85%. Analysts forecast that Forward Air will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 23rd were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 21st. This is an increase from Forward Air’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.51%.

Forward Air Company Profile

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United State and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Expedited Less-than-truckload (LTL), Truckload Premium Services (TLS), Intermodal, and Pool Distribution (Pool).

