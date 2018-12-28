Four Seasons Edu (Cayman) (FEDU) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Four Seasons Edu (Cayman) (NYSE:FEDU) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage currently has $3.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Four Seasons Education Inc. provides educational services. The Company offers after-school mathematics and online education services for elementary school students. Four Seasons Education Inc. is based in China. “

Separately, Citigroup cut shares of Four Seasons Edu (Cayman) from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 13th.

Shares of Four Seasons Edu (Cayman) stock opened at $2.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $33.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89. Four Seasons Edu has a 1-year low of $2.45 and a 1-year high of $10.15.

Four Seasons Edu (Cayman) (NYSE:FEDU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $13.68 million for the quarter. Four Seasons Edu (Cayman) had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 4.09%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Four Seasons Edu will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Four Seasons Edu (Cayman) stock. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Four Seasons Edu (Cayman) Inc (NYSE:FEDU) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,803,630 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 124,920 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 15.14% of Four Seasons Edu (Cayman) worth $9,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.91% of the company’s stock.

About Four Seasons Edu (Cayman)

Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides after-school education services in the People's Republic of China. The company's education services comprise standard programs; personalized Ivy programs; and special programs, including competition workshops and courses delivered to K-12 schools.

