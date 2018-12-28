Freegold Ventures (FVL) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.06

Shares of Freegold Ventures Ltd (TSE:FVL) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

Freegold Ventures Company Profile (TSE:FVL)

Freegold Ventures Limited, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of precious metal properties in the United States and Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. It holds interests in the Golden Summit project that includes 50 patented claims, 94 unpatented federal claims, and 268 State of Alaska claims, which cover a total area of 14,630 acres; and Shorty Creek property comprising 328 mining claims that covers an area of 31,478 acres located to the northeast of the city of Fairbanks, Alaska.

