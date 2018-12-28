Freeport-McMoRan (FCX) Bond Prices Rise 2.1%

An issue of Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX) bonds rose 2.1% against their face value during trading on Friday. The debt issue has a 4.55% coupon and will mature on November 14, 2024. The bonds in the issue are now trading at $93.10 and were trading at $91.49 last week. Price moves in a company’s bonds in credit markets sometimes anticipate parallel moves in its stock price.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FCX. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Raymond James set a $16.00 target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $12.20 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.71.

Shares of NYSE FCX traded down $0.20 on Friday, reaching $10.47. 20,164,539 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,795,408. Freeport-McMoRan Inc has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $20.25. The company has a market capitalization of $15.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.84.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The natural resource company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 22.63%. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 14th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is 17.09%.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, Director Courtney Mather sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.15, for a total transaction of $836,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 152,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,696,282.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 3.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 154,818,850 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,155,078,000 after purchasing an additional 5,375,340 shares in the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA increased its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 153.9% during the third quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 1,263,054 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $17,581,000 after purchasing an additional 765,608 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 511.8% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 200,043 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,785,000 after purchasing an additional 167,343 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 22,112.8% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,426,078 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $33,771,000 after purchasing an additional 2,415,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the third quarter valued at approximately $118,000. 70.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in the United States, Indonesia, Peru, and Chile. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde and El Abra mines in South America.

