FRIENDLY HILLS/SH SH (FHLB) & GRUPO FINANCIER/ADR (GBOOY) Critical Survey

FRIENDLY HILLS/SH SH (OTCMKTS:FHLB) and GRUPO FINANCIER/ADR (OTCMKTS:GBOOY) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Get FRIENDLY HILLS/SH SH alerts:

This table compares FRIENDLY HILLS/SH SH and GRUPO FINANCIER/ADR’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FRIENDLY HILLS/SH SH $5.02 million 2.68 $700,000.00 N/A N/A GRUPO FINANCIER/ADR $6.80 billion 1.91 $1.27 billion N/A N/A

GRUPO FINANCIER/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than FRIENDLY HILLS/SH SH.

Volatility & Risk

FRIENDLY HILLS/SH SH has a beta of 1.1, indicating that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GRUPO FINANCIER/ADR has a beta of 1.11, indicating that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

GRUPO FINANCIER/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.82 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. FRIENDLY HILLS/SH SH does not pay a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares FRIENDLY HILLS/SH SH and GRUPO FINANCIER/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FRIENDLY HILLS/SH SH N/A N/A N/A GRUPO FINANCIER/ADR 17.69% 17.89% 1.96%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for FRIENDLY HILLS/SH SH and GRUPO FINANCIER/ADR, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FRIENDLY HILLS/SH SH 0 0 0 0 N/A GRUPO FINANCIER/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of GRUPO FINANCIER/ADR shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

GRUPO FINANCIER/ADR beats FRIENDLY HILLS/SH SH on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

FRIENDLY HILLS/SH SH Company Profile

Friendly Hills Bank, a community bank, provides financial services and banking products. The company offers deposit products, such as business checking and savings accounts; checking plans, including personal, interest, and e checking plans; savings plans comprising personal savings, personal high yield money market accounts, health savings accounts, and fixed term time certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts. It also provides business loan products consisting of working capital and professional lines of credit, commercial real estate financing loans, construction financing loans, business expansion loans, small business administration loans, and letters of credit, as well as machinery, commercial vehicle, and equipment financing services; and consumer loans that include home equity lines of credit, home equity loans, automobile loans, and personal loans. In addition, the company offers cash management services; business professional services; automated clearing house, business online banking, courier, check images and checking account statements, merchant credit card, and remote deposit capture services; sweep accounts; and wire transfers. Further, it provides personal online banking services; and other services, such as overdraft protection, automated teller machines, credit and debit cards, and direct deposits. The company serves small and middle-market businesses, and individuals located primarily in the Los Angeles and Orange County areas of California. It operates two full-service branches in Whittier and Santa Fe Springs, California. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Whittier, California.

GRUPO FINANCIER/ADR Company Profile

Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services in Mexico. It offers deposits, which include demand deposits, term deposits, money market accounts, and investment funds; and credit products comprising credit cards, car loans, payroll loans, and mortgages. The company also provides services for banking, brokerage, warehousing, leasing, and factoring services, as well as Internet banking, mobile banking, and call center services. In addition, it engages in long term savings, insurance, and international banking businesses. The company operates through a network of approximately 1,148 branches, 7,911 ATMs, 26,131 correspondents, and 165,441 point of sale terminals. Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. was founded in 1899 and is headquartered in Santa Fe, Mexico.

Receive News & Ratings for FRIENDLY HILLS/SH SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FRIENDLY HILLS/SH SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.