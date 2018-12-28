Front Yard Residential (RESI) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Front Yard Residential (NYSE:RESI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Front Yard Residential Corporation, operates as a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT). It acquires single-family rental properties primarily through the acquisition of sub-performing and non-performing loan portfolios. Front Yard Residential formerly known as Altisource Residential Corporation, is based in Christiansted, Virgin Islands. “

Separately, Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on Front Yard Residential from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $14.00.

Shares of Front Yard Residential stock opened at $8.48 on Tuesday. Front Yard Residential has a 12 month low of $7.99 and a 12 month high of $13.07.

Front Yard Residential (NYSE:RESI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.93). The firm had revenue of $48.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.33 million. Front Yard Residential had a negative net margin of 85.55% and a negative return on equity of 22.74%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Front Yard Residential will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.08%.

In related news, CFO Robin N. Lowe purchased 12,000 shares of Front Yard Residential stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.19 per share, for a total transaction of $98,280.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director George Whitfield Mcdowell purchased 3,300 shares of Front Yard Residential stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.25 per share, with a total value of $27,225.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 1,211,133 shares of company stock valued at $10,418,218 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RESI. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Front Yard Residential by 846.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 517,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,394,000 after acquiring an additional 463,008 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Front Yard Residential by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,250,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,027,000 after buying an additional 313,330 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Front Yard Residential by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,054,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,539,000 after buying an additional 127,899 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in Front Yard Residential by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 7,054,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,539,000 after buying an additional 127,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Front Yard Residential by 77.7% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 291,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,033,000 after buying an additional 127,268 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.08% of the company’s stock.

About Front Yard Residential

Front Yard is an industry leader in providing quality, affordable rental homes to America's families. Our homes offer exceptional value in a variety of suburban communities that have easy accessibility to metropolitan areas. Front Yard's tenants enjoy the space and comfort that is unique to single-family housing, at reasonable prices.

