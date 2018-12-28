FSBT API Token Reaches Market Cap of $523,629.00 (FSBT)

FSBT API Token (CURRENCY:FSBT) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 28th. Over the last seven days, FSBT API Token has traded down 7% against the US dollar. FSBT API Token has a market capitalization of $523,629.00 and $1.62 million worth of FSBT API Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FSBT API Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00004069 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Exrates, IDEX and Hotbit.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get FSBT API Token alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00009433 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00003056 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00027828 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $84.25 or 0.02293460 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000512 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00148766 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00192366 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00027663 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000108 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00027645 BTC.

About FSBT API Token

FSBT API Token launched on November 16th, 2017. FSBT API Token’s total supply is 3,699,483 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,509,535 tokens. FSBT API Token’s official Twitter account is @47foundation. The Reddit community for FSBT API Token is /r/FortySevenBank and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FSBT API Token’s official website is www.fortyseven.io. FSBT API Token’s official message board is medium.com/fortysevenblog.

FSBT API Token Token Trading

FSBT API Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Hotbit and Exrates. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FSBT API Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FSBT API Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FSBT API Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FSBT API Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FSBT API Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.