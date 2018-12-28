Gain Capital (GCAP) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Gain Capital (NYSE:GCAP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday. The brokerage presently has a $7.25 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 15.26% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “institutional foreign exchange, trading and related services providing direct access to the global OTC foreign exchange markets, where participants trade directly with one another. Its trading platforms provide information and analytical tools that allow customers to identify, analyze and execute their trading strategies. GAIN also offers retail customers located outside the United States access to other global markets on an OTC basis, including the spot gold and silver markets, as well as equity indices and commodities. Its forex trading activities are regulated in the US by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission and the National Futures Association, in the UK by the Financial Services Authority, in Japan by the Financial Services Agency, in Hong Kong by the Securities and Futures Commission and in Australia by the Australian Securities and Investments Commission. GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc is based in Bedminster, New Jersey. “

A number of other research firms also recently commented on GCAP. ValuEngine upgraded Gain Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Gain Capital in a research report on Friday, August 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Gain Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.44.

GCAP opened at $6.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $272.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.45, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.10. Gain Capital has a one year low of $6.03 and a one year high of $13.26.

Gain Capital (NYSE:GCAP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $95.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.77 million. Gain Capital had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 25.74%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Gain Capital will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Samantha Roady sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.77, for a total value of $38,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 225,508 shares in the company, valued at $1,752,197.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher Warren Calhoun sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.20, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,028 shares in the company, valued at $266,601.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,250 shares of company stock worth $506,945 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Robotti Robert purchased a new stake in shares of Gain Capital in the third quarter valued at $163,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gain Capital by 47.0% in the third quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 500,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,251,000 after acquiring an additional 160,000 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Gain Capital in the third quarter valued at $221,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Gain Capital in the third quarter valued at $3,907,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Gain Capital during the second quarter worth about $247,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.05% of the company’s stock.

GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiary, provides trading services and solutions to retail, institutional, and futures service customers worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Retail, Institutional, and Futures. It specializes in over-the-counter (OTC) and exchange-traded markets.

