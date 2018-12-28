Gannett (GCI) Hits New 52-Week Low at $8.39

Gannett Co Inc (NYSE:GCI)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $8.39 and last traded at $8.54, with a volume of 49634 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.73.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GCI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gannett from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Gannett from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Gannett from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gannett has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.
The company has a market capitalization of $987.45 million, a PE ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.
Gannett (NYSE:GCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. Gannett had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The firm had revenue of $711.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $723.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Gannett Co Inc will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 24th. Investors of record on Monday, December 10th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 7th. Gannett’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.14%.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Gannett by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 38,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 5,343 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Gannett by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 104,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after buying an additional 5,659 shares during the period. AXA increased its stake in Gannett by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. AXA now owns 537,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,376,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Gannett by 64.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 6,790 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Gannett by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 235,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,358,000 after purchasing an additional 8,579 shares during the last quarter. 97.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Gannett (NYSE:GCI)
Gannett Co, Inc operates as a media and marketing solutions company. The company operates through Publishing and ReachLocal segments. The company offers print and digital daily and non-daily publications under the USA TODAY NETWORK brand name in the United States; and Newsquest, which has print and online publications portfolio of approximately 170 news brands and 80 magazines in the United Kingdom.
Featured Story: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Gannett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gannett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.