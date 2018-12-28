General Electric (GE) Position Lowered by Mutual of Omaha Bank Wealth Management

Mutual of Omaha Bank Wealth Management reduced its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 80,391 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 6,023 shares during the quarter. Mutual of Omaha Bank Wealth Management’s holdings in General Electric were worth $907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in General Electric by 158.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 205,696,411 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,799,528,000 after buying an additional 126,169,069 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in General Electric by 334.5% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 17,048,137 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $232,025,000 after buying an additional 13,124,900 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in General Electric by 26.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 54,507,783 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $741,852,000 after buying an additional 11,294,608 shares during the period. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new position in General Electric in the second quarter valued at approximately $99,659,000. Finally, WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST lifted its stake in General Electric by 50.0% in the second quarter. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST now owns 16,502,500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $224,599,000 after buying an additional 5,500,000 shares during the period. 54.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman H Lawrence Culp, Jr. purchased 225,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.73 per share, for a total transaction of $2,189,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Alexander Dimitrief purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.48 per share, with a total value of $94,800.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 103,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $977,151. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 295,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,783,250. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on General Electric from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. ValuEngine raised General Electric from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 6th. Morningstar set a $16.10 price target on General Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Barclays raised General Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on General Electric in a research note on Friday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.81.

NYSE GE opened at $7.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $60.08 billion, a PE ratio of 6.92, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.88. General Electric has a 52 week low of $6.66 and a 52 week high of $19.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $29.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.08 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 27.36% and a positive return on equity of 10.29%. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 19th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 3.81%.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company operates as a digital industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Oil & Gas, Aviation, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, engines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services and digital solutions.

