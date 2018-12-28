Glenmede Trust Co. NA Has $2.02 Million Holdings in Owens Corning (OC)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lowered its holdings in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 59.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,255 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 54,502 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $2,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 95.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,255,463 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $79,559,000 after acquiring an additional 614,241 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments grew its stake in Owens Corning by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 796,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,199,000 after buying an additional 24,000 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. grew its stake in Owens Corning by 96.0% during the 2nd quarter. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. now owns 4,900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. purchased a new position in Owens Corning during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,500,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in Owens Corning by 54.2% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 13,699 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $868,000 after buying an additional 4,815 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on OC. Northcoast Research raised their price target on Owens Corning to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. TheStreet downgraded Owens Corning from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Owens Corning from $57.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on Owens Corning to $45.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Owens Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Owens Corning presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.87.

Shares of OC stock opened at $43.69 on Friday. Owens Corning has a twelve month low of $40.64 and a twelve month high of $96.52. The company has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.11). Owens Corning had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Owens Corning will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This is an increase from Owens Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 2nd. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.09%.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential and commercial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

