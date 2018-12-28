Global X Longevity Thematic ETF (LNGR) Announces Annual Dividend of $0.13

Global X Longevity Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:LNGR) announced an annual dividend on Friday, December 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.1279 per share on Tuesday, January 8th. This represents a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 28th.

NASDAQ LNGR traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.97. 3,573 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,534. Global X Longevity Thematic ETF has a 1-year low of $18.03 and a 1-year high of $22.79.

