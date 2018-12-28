Global X MSCI China Industrials ETF (CHII) Plans Annual Dividend of $0.34

Global X MSCI China Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:CHII) declared an annual dividend on Friday, December 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.3371 per share on Tuesday, January 8th. This represents a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 28th.

Global X MSCI China Industrials ETF stock traded down $0.16 on Friday, hitting $13.13. 39 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,043. Global X MSCI China Industrials ETF has a 1 year low of $12.33 and a 1 year high of $16.45.

Global X MSCI China Industrials ETF Company Profile

Global X China Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S-BOX China Industrials Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure performance of the investable universe of companies in the Industrials sector of the Chinese economy, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

