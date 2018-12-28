Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (SRET) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.10 Per Share

Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (NASDAQ:SRET) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, December 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0983 per share on Tuesday, January 8th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 28th. This is a positive change from Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

SRET stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.66. 102,711 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,873. Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF has a 1-year low of $13.22 and a 1-year high of $15.99.

