Global X TargetIncome 5 ETF (NYSEARCA:TFIV) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, December 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.1996 per share on Tuesday, January 8th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 28th. This is a boost from Global X TargetIncome 5 ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

Global X TargetIncome 5 ETF stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.74. Global X TargetIncome 5 ETF has a twelve month low of $22.54 and a twelve month high of $25.23.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/28/global-x-targetincome-5-etf-tfiv-to-issue-dividend-increase-0-20-per-share.html.

Read More: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Receive News & Ratings for Global X TargetIncome 5 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X TargetIncome 5 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.