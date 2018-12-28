Global X TargetIncome 5 ETF (TFIV) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.20 Per Share

Global X TargetIncome 5 ETF (NYSEARCA:TFIV) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, December 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.1996 per share on Tuesday, January 8th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 28th. This is a boost from Global X TargetIncome 5 ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.
Global X TargetIncome 5 ETF stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.74. Global X TargetIncome 5 ETF has a twelve month low of $22.54 and a twelve month high of $25.23.
