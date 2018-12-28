Globant (GLOB) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Globant (NYSE:GLOB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning. Zacks Investment Research currently has $61.00 price objective on the information technology services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Globant S.A. is a technology services provider. The Company provides engineering, design, and innovation services for clients. Globant offers content management systems; and e-commerce applications. It is also involved in the provision of data management solutions; and quality assurance engagement strategy, mobile testing, test automation, load and performance testing, and game testing services. It provides various software solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. Globant S.A. is based in Luxembourg. “

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on GLOB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Globant from $69.00 to $64.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Globant in a report on Monday, November 19th. They set a buy rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a hold rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Globant in a report on Friday, November 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $61.25.

NYSE GLOB opened at $57.07 on Monday. Globant has a 12 month low of $42.11 and a 12 month high of $66.41. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.85 and a beta of 0.85.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 15th. The information technology services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.01). Globant had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 16.03%. The company had revenue of $134.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.72 million. Research analysts expect that Globant will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GLOB. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Globant by 32.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,640 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Globant by 434.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 9,547 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 7,761 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Globant in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $494,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new position in Globant in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,444,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Globant in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,948,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

About Globant

Globant SA, a technology services company, provides services related to application development, testing, infrastructure management, and application maintenance worldwide. The company offers machine learning, pattern recognition, natural language understanding, future of organizations, customer insight, behavioral change, product innovation, design thinking, product management discovery and delivery, and product coaching services.

