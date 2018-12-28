Globus Medical Inc (GMED) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.40 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Globus Medical Inc (NYSE:GMED) to post earnings of $0.40 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Globus Medical’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.43 and the lowest is $0.38. Globus Medical posted earnings per share of $0.38 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Globus Medical will report full-year earnings of $1.62 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.62 to $1.63. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.72 to $1.79. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Globus Medical.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The medical device company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 20.79%. The company had revenue of $169.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. Globus Medical’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GMED. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Globus Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Globus Medical from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. Oppenheimer set a $61.00 price objective on Globus Medical and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price objective on Globus Medical to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 9th. Finally, Leerink Swann upped their price objective on Globus Medical from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.71.

NYSE GMED traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.95. 474,796 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 666,220. Globus Medical has a 52-week low of $40.98 and a 52-week high of $57.83. The company has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.64.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Globus Medical by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 6,735,494 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $382,306,000 after acquiring an additional 219,780 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its position in shares of Globus Medical by 153.1% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 67,043 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,805,000 after purchasing an additional 40,550 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Globus Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,854,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Globus Medical by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,735,494 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $382,306,000 after purchasing an additional 219,780 shares during the period. Finally, Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Globus Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $748,000. 65.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Globus Medical Company Profile

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of musculoskeletal implants that promote healing in patients with spine disorders. The company offers products that address an array of spinal pathologies, anatomies, and surgical approaches. Its fusion products include a range of implant and surgical approach options to treat degenerative, deformity, tumor, and trauma conditions along the spine from the occiput to the sacrum.

