Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF (GTIP) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.13

Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTIP) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.1282 per share on Thursday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 27th.

Shares of NYSEARCA GTIP opened at $49.31 on Friday. Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $49.05 and a 12-month high of $49.69.

