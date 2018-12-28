Goldman Sachs BDC Inc (GSBD) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Goldman Sachs BDC Inc (NYSE:GSBD) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.35.

GSBD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Goldman Sachs BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Goldman Sachs BDC from $20.25 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Goldman Sachs BDC and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 5th. Finally, National Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in a research note on Monday, November 5th.

Shares of GSBD opened at $19.35 on Friday. Goldman Sachs BDC has a 12 month low of $17.73 and a 12 month high of $22.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $737.78 million, a PE ratio of 9.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 0.82.

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. Goldman Sachs BDC had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 46.38%. The firm had revenue of $38.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Goldman Sachs BDC will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 31st will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 28th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.30%. Goldman Sachs BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.96%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GSBD. Creative Planning purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs BDC in the 3rd quarter worth $210,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Goldman Sachs BDC by 80.4% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs BDC in the 2nd quarter worth $240,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC during the 2nd quarter valued at about $247,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC during the 3rd quarter valued at about $272,000. Institutional investors own 35.19% of the company’s stock.

About Goldman Sachs BDC

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

