GoPro (GPRO) Downgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wedbush set a $7.00 target price on GoPro and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. Longbow Research reiterated a hold rating on shares of GoPro in a report on Friday, September 21st. ValuEngine upgraded GoPro from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Citigroup upgraded GoPro from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded GoPro from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. GoPro presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.10.

Shares of GPRO stock opened at $4.38 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $606.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. GoPro has a fifty-two week low of $4.00 and a fifty-two week high of $7.80.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $286.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.28 million. GoPro had a negative return on equity of 70.45% and a negative net margin of 17.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that GoPro will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of GoPro by 151.3% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 16,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 9,699 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in GoPro in the third quarter worth $116,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in GoPro in the third quarter worth $119,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in GoPro in the third quarter worth $120,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in GoPro by 215.8% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 11,604 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.07% of the company’s stock.

About GoPro

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, and mountable and wearable accessories in the United States and internationally. The company offers HERO5 and HERO6, which are cloud-connected line of cameras; Fusion, a waterproof spherical camera; GoPro Plus, a cloud-based storage solution that enables subscribers to access, edit, and share content; Quik, a mobile editing app, as well as desktop app for editing options for power users; GoPro App, a mobile app that allows users to preview and play back photos and videos, control GoPro cameras, and share content; and Karma Grip, a handheld or body-mountable camera stabilizer that capture zero-shake smooth video.

