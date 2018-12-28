Gradient Investments LLC Grows Holdings in AT&T Inc. (T)

Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 347,479 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 36,138 shares during the quarter. AT&T accounts for 0.6% of Gradient Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $11,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in T. Ibex Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in AT&T by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 198,405 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493 shares during the last quarter. SSI Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in AT&T by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. SSI Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,160 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553 shares during the last quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in AT&T by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 95,276 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,059,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in AT&T by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 7,332 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in AT&T by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22,644 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $28.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $167.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.44. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.80 and a 1-year high of $39.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.04). AT&T had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 20.40%. The firm had revenue of $45.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 10th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 9th. This is a boost from AT&T’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.57%.

In other news, Director Michael B. Mccallister acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.14 per share, with a total value of $116,560.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,361 shares in the company, valued at $214,499.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 26th. Bank of America set a $37.00 price objective on shares of AT&T and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Tigress Financial upgraded shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Barclays set a $33.00 price objective on shares of AT&T and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of AT&T from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. AT&T has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.06.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Gradient Investments LLC Grows Holdings in AT&T Inc. (T)” was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/28/gradient-investments-llc-grows-holdings-in-att-inc-t.html.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides communications and digital entertainment services. The company operates through four segments: Business Solutions, Entertainment Group, Consumer Mobility, and International. The Business Solutions segment offers wireless services, strategic services, legacy voice, data services, wireless equipment, and other services to multinational companies, governmental and wholesale customers, and individual subscribers.

Featured Story: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.