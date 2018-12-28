Great Elm Capital Corp (GECC) to Issue Dividend of $0.24

Great Elm Capital Corp (NASDAQ:GECC) declared a dividend on Thursday, December 27th, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, January 30th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 27th. This is a boost from Great Elm Capital’s previous dividend of $0.08.

Great Elm Capital has a payout ratio of 67.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Great Elm Capital to earn $1.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 95.2%.

Get Great Elm Capital alerts:

Shares of Great Elm Capital stock opened at $7.99 on Friday. Great Elm Capital has a 52-week low of $7.47 and a 52-week high of $10.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $81.22 million, a P/E ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.23.

Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ:GECC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.03). Great Elm Capital had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 27.93%. The firm had revenue of $6.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.96 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Great Elm Capital will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Mast Capital Management, Llc sold 2,276,279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.55, for a total transaction of $17,185,906.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark Kuperschmid acquired 7,182 shares of Great Elm Capital stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.35 per share, with a total value of $59,969.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 96,050 shares of company stock valued at $781,226 and sold 2,284,241 shares valued at $17,251,107. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Great Elm Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 16th.

WARNING: “Great Elm Capital Corp (GECC) to Issue Dividend of $0.24” was originally published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/28/great-elm-capital-corp-gecc-to-issue-dividend-of-0-24.html.

About Great Elm Capital

Great Elm Capital Corporation is a business development company which specializes in loan and mezzanine, middle market investments. The fund prefers to invest in media, commercial services and supplies, healthcare, telecommunication services, communications equipment. It typically makes equity investments between $3 million and $10 million in companies with revenues between $3 million and $75 million.

Featured Story: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Receive News & Ratings for Great Elm Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Elm Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.