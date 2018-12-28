Great Lakes Aviation (GLUX) & Air France-KLM (AFLYY) Head to Head Comparison

Great Lakes Aviation (OTCMKTS:GLUX) and Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) are both transportation companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

Great Lakes Aviation has a beta of 3.21, meaning that its share price is 221% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Air France-KLM has a beta of 0.66, meaning that its share price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

5.6% of Air France-KLM shares are owned by institutional investors. 63.0% of Great Lakes Aviation shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Great Lakes Aviation and Air France-KLM’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Great Lakes Aviation N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Air France-KLM $30.37 billion 0.15 -$309.70 million $2.32 4.47

Great Lakes Aviation has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Air France-KLM.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Great Lakes Aviation and Air France-KLM, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Great Lakes Aviation 0 0 0 0 N/A Air France-KLM 1 3 1 0 2.00

Profitability

This table compares Great Lakes Aviation and Air France-KLM’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Great Lakes Aviation N/A N/A N/A Air France-KLM -1.40% 20.56% 1.90%

Summary

Air France-KLM beats Great Lakes Aviation on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Great Lakes Aviation

Great Lakes Aviation, Ltd., a regional airline company, operates as an independent carrier and code share partner with United Air Lines, Inc. in the United States. The company offers scheduled air service to its hubs under the Great Lakes brand; and carries cargo on its scheduled flights. As of March 20, 2015, it served 28 airports in 9 states with a fleet of 6 Embraer EMB-120 Brasilias and 28 Beechcraft 1900D regional airliners. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Cheyenne, Wyoming.

About Air France-KLM

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger transportation services on scheduled flights. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers cargo transportation and aeronautics maintenance services; and other air-transport-related services. The company operates in France, Benelux, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Gulf, India, the Asia-Pacific, North America, Caribbean, West Indies, French Guyana, Indian Ocean, and South America. As of December 31, 2017, it operated fleet of 545 aircraft. Air France-KLM SA was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

