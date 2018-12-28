Gresham Technologies (GHT) Sets New 12-Month Low at $65.00

Gresham Technologies PLC (LON:GHT) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 65 ($0.85) and last traded at GBX 68 ($0.89), with a volume of 68066 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 66.50 ($0.87).

About Gresham Technologies (LON:GHT)

Gresham Technologies plc, a software and services company, provides real-time transaction control and enterprise data integrity solutions in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Clareti Solutions and Other Solutions segments. The company offers Clareti Transaction Control, an enterprise data control solution for data validation and real-time transaction matching and reconciliation.

