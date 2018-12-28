Grupo Televisa SAB (TV) Shares Bought by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Grupo Televisa SAB (NYSE:TV) by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,898,081 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 338,467 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Grupo Televisa SAB were worth $51,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Grupo Televisa SAB by 1.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,355,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,478,000 after buying an additional 97,433 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in Grupo Televisa SAB by 246.7% in the third quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 5,338,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,702,000 after buying an additional 3,798,764 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Grupo Televisa SAB by 63.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,010,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,888,000 after buying an additional 1,941,037 shares during the last quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Grupo Televisa SAB by 50.0% during the second quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LLC now owns 3,750,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Grupo Televisa SAB by 3.7% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,527,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,011,000 after purchasing an additional 90,032 shares during the last quarter. 50.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TV shares. UBS Group lowered Grupo Televisa SAB from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Grupo Televisa SAB from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 14th. Santander raised Grupo Televisa SAB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 21st. ValuEngine raised Grupo Televisa SAB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $27.00 target price on Grupo Televisa SAB and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.75.

NYSE:TV opened at $12.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a PE ratio of 30.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.32. Grupo Televisa SAB has a 52 week low of $12.25 and a 52 week high of $21.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Grupo Televisa SAB (NYSE:TV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Grupo Televisa SAB had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 6.29%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Grupo Televisa SAB will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

Grupo Televisa, SAB. operates as a media company in the Spanish-speaking world. The company operates through four segments: Content, Sky, Cable, and Other Businesses. The Content segment produces television programming and broadcasts Channels 2, 4, 5, and 9; sells advertising time on programs; provides Internet services; and produces television programming and broadcasting for local television stations in Mexico and the United States.

