GSA Capital Partners LLP Acquires Shares of 4,474 Myokardia Inc (MYOK)

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Myokardia Inc (NASDAQ:MYOK) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,474 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MYOK. Partner Fund Management L.P. lifted its position in Myokardia by 91.5% in the second quarter. Partner Fund Management L.P. now owns 1,819,315 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $90,329,000 after purchasing an additional 869,404 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Myokardia by 45.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,627,459 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $130,454,000 after purchasing an additional 822,404 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Myokardia by 11.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,990,112 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $297,409,000 after purchasing an additional 601,567 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Myokardia by 120.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 477,857 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,726,000 after purchasing an additional 261,532 shares during the period. Finally, Casdin Capital LLC lifted its position in Myokardia by 39.3% in the second quarter. Casdin Capital LLC now owns 780,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,727,000 after purchasing an additional 220,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Myokardia alerts:

In related news, insider Jake Bauer sold 978 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total transaction of $54,230.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 60,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,375,685.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Anastasios Gianakakos sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.68, for a total transaction of $167,040.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 72,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,013,804.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,978 shares of company stock valued at $869,600 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of Myokardia in a report on Friday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Myokardia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Myokardia in a report on Monday, September 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Myokardia in a report on Friday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Myokardia from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:MYOK opened at $51.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.61 and a beta of 3.44. Myokardia Inc has a fifty-two week low of $41.00 and a fifty-two week high of $67.79.

Myokardia (NASDAQ:MYOK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.11. Myokardia had a negative net margin of 222.07% and a negative return on equity of 19.40%. The business had revenue of $9.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.57 million. On average, research analysts expect that Myokardia Inc will post -1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “GSA Capital Partners LLP Acquires Shares of 4,474 Myokardia Inc (MYOK)” was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international copyright laws. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/28/gsa-capital-partners-llp-acquires-shares-of-4474-myokardia-inc-myok.html.

About Myokardia

MyoKardia, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapies for the treatment of rare cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is mavacamten, an orally administered small molecule, which has completed Phase II clinical trial that is designed to reduce left ventricular contractility to potentially alleviate the functional consequences and symptoms of hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM) and prevent or reverse HCM progression.

Recommended Story: Understanding Analyst Ratings



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MYOK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Myokardia Inc (NASDAQ:MYOK).

Receive News & Ratings for Myokardia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myokardia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.