GSA Capital Partners LLP Invests $283,000 in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (CF) Stock

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 5,198 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CF. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of CF Industries by 9.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,585,764 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $467,409,000 after purchasing an additional 757,473 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of CF Industries by 7.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,465,709 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $198,278,000 after purchasing an additional 291,671 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of CF Industries by 3.3% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,218,595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $142,906,000 after purchasing an additional 103,834 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of CF Industries by 7.2% in the second quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,671,833 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $118,629,000 after purchasing an additional 180,300 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of CF Industries by 35.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,931,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $105,172,000 after purchasing an additional 502,919 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.74% of the company’s stock.

CF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $50.00 price target on shares of CF Industries and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 1st. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of CF Industries from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 21st. Cowen raised their price target on shares of CF Industries from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.52.

In related news, Director Stephen A. Furbacher sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.45, for a total transaction of $183,575.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,190 shares in the company, valued at $2,632,465.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE CF opened at $43.24 on Friday. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.70 and a 12 month high of $56.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $9.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.06.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). CF Industries had a net margin of 16.06% and a return on equity of 3.69%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $993.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.39) EPS. CF Industries’s revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently -480.00%.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. The company operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments. Its principal nitrogen fertilizer products include ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate.

