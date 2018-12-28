GSA Capital Partners LLP Invests $300,000 in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (CMG)

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 661 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stevens Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 94.3% during the third quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 14,778 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,717,000 after buying an additional 7,171 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 69.0% during the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 9,803 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,456,000 after buying an additional 4,004 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 165.7% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,326 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 124.5% during the third quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 16,707 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,775,000 after buying an additional 9,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,239,000. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage sold 118,307 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $472.05, for a total transaction of $55,846,819.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE CMG opened at $414.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.23. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12-month low of $247.51 and a 12-month high of $530.68.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The restaurant operator reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 3.96%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CMG shares. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $550.00 target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $415.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Gordon Haskett began coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $385.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $431.72.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of September 30, 2018, it operated 2,424 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, as well as 37 international Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

