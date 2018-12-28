GTX (GTXI) Trading 6.7% Higher

Shares of GTx, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTXI) traded up 6.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.95 and last traded at $0.80. 618,499 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 87% from the average session volume of 330,880 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.75.

GTXI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered GTX from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. ValuEngine cut GTX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 17th. BidaskClub raised GTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut GTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.25.

The company has a market cap of $18.01 million, a P/E ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.60.

GTX (NASDAQ:GTXI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.09). On average, equities research analysts predict that GTx, Inc. will post -1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GTXI. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of GTX by 57.6% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 170,250 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,607,000 after buying an additional 62,250 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of GTX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $296,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of GTX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $163,000. Federated Investors Inc. PA raised its stake in shares of GTX by 68.1% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 147,539 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,259,000 after buying an additional 59,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new position in shares of GTX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $410,000. 12.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GTX Company Profile (NASDAQ:GTXI)

GTx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for the treatment of stress urinary incontinence (SUI) and prostate cancer. It focuses on the development of selective androgen receptor modulators (SARMs) for the treatment of breast cancer, SUI, and Duchenne muscular dystrophy; and selective androgen receptor degraders to treat progressive castration-resistant prostate cancer.

