Guncoin (GUN) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $0.00

Guncoin (CURRENCY:GUN) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. Guncoin has a total market cap of $196,391.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Guncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Guncoin has traded flat against the US dollar. One Guncoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Guncoin alerts:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000496 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00009101 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000005 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000797 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000692 BTC.

Sparks (SPK) traded up 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000190 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Dinerocoin (DIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000144 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0957 or 0.00002434 BTC.

About Guncoin

Guncoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 3rd, 2014. Guncoin’s total supply is 230,106,378 coins. Guncoin’s official Twitter account is @TeamGuncoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Guncoin is www.guncoin.info.

Guncoin Coin Trading

Guncoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Guncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Guncoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Guncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Guncoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Guncoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.