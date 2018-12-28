Hacken (HKN) Price Tops $0.30

Hacken (CURRENCY:HKN) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 27th. Over the last seven days, Hacken has traded down 12.5% against the US dollar. One Hacken token can now be purchased for about $0.30 or 0.00008237 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, YoBit, Kucoin and Kuna. Hacken has a market cap of $1.61 million and approximately $2,744.00 worth of Hacken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $437.17 or 0.11963114 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000014 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00029266 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Oyster (PRL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00008001 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00001372 BTC.

Theta Token (THETA) traded down 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00001345 BTC.

Hacken Token Profile

Hacken (HKN) is a token. Its genesis date was August 30th, 2017. Hacken’s total supply is 5,544,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,359,516 tokens. Hacken’s official Twitter account is @Hacken_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Hacken is hacken.io. The official message board for Hacken is steemit.com/@hacken. The Reddit community for Hacken is /r/hacken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Hacken Token Trading

Hacken can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kuna, IDEX, YoBit and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hacken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hacken should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hacken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

