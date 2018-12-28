Hamlin Capital Management LLC Sells 76,896 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO)

Hamlin Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,235,376 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 76,896 shares during the period. Cisco Systems comprises approximately 4.3% of Hamlin Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Hamlin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $108,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 220,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 2,201 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $110,000. Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 597.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 3,432 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $174,000. Finally, Landaas & Co. WI ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $184,000. 69.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Irving Tan sold 28,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.43, for a total value of $1,356,040.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 188,853 shares in the company, valued at $9,146,150.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 33,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total transaction of $1,522,997.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 90,207 shares in the company, valued at $4,046,686.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 166,067 shares of company stock worth $7,804,662. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ CSCO opened at $42.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.15. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $37.35 and a one year high of $49.47.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $13.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.86 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 25.58%. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 4th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.41%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CSCO shares. UBS Group set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.87.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/28/hamlin-capital-management-llc-sells-76896-shares-of-cisco-systems-inc-csco.html.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.